Florence Pugh Makes a Statement in a Plush Green Velvet Jumpsuit and Hidden Heels in London

Florence Pugh attended a Netflix Awards brunch in London during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand today. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress clad in a bold velvet jumpsuit and hidden heels.

The British star’s jumpsuit, made out of a shiny green stretch fabric, consisted of a corseted bodice with thick shoulder straps, the structured top transitioning into fitted trousers that flared out like bell bottoms, eclipsing her shoes. The velvet garment was accessorized simply,

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

Pugh styling the simple yet effective look around statement-making dangling gold earrings, a gilded watch, and a matching septum piercing. The celebrated thespian wore her blond shaggy bob in a deep swooping side part and accentuated her features with peachy natural makeup.

The star’s clothing isn’t the only eye-catching element of her sharp ensembles. While they aren’t visible here, Pugh also makes frequent statements with her shoes, as well. The actress coordinates her stand-out outfits with similarly colored sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, and Christian Louboutin.

Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas, and Converse.

