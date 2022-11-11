Florence Pugh Slips Into Mismatched Boots With Black & White Miniskirt at ‘The Wonder’ Screening

Florence Pugh was photographed in New York heading out for a special screening of her new movie, “The Wonder.” The actress chose a mismatched outfit for the event last night.

Pugh wore a contrasting skirt set from Havre Studio. The two-piece consisted of a half-black and half-white cropped blazer top with long sleeves. The top was followed by a high-waisted miniskirt with the same half-and-half design.

Florence Pugh is seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Pugh carried a small padlock tote from Gucci. The bag featured golden chain hardware and a bee monogram all over. As for accessories, Pugh opted for dainty gilded rings and dangling earrings hidden behind her hair.

On her feet, the actress continued her mismatched journey. She slipped into knee-high boots from Paris Texas, mixing different colors. Pugh dressed one foot in white and the other in black. The boots featured a pointed-toe design with sharp stiletto heels.

Florence Pugh is seen on the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, the actress coordinates her stand-out outfits with similarly colored sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura, and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada, and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas, and Converse.

