Florence Pugh Blooms in Floral Philosophy Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Florence Pugh made a case for florals during her latest television appearance.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star appeared as a guest on “The Late Show with Seth Meyers” last night. While on the late-night show, Pugh talked about her experiences with sheep on set of “The Wonder” as well as bringing her grandmother to red carpet premieres with her.

Pugh appears as a guest on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Nov. 9. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray dressed the actress in a bright floral look. She wore a bright pink long-sleeve dress covered in a flower print with shades of orange, purple and black mixed in. The Philosophy dress featured ruching in the bodice and a high neckline. Pugh wore earrings and rings from Tiffany & Co., but otherwise let the dress take center stage.

The “Black Widow” actress added a pair of simple but sleek black pumps to complete the look. She wore Jimmy Choo pointed-toe heels. The shoes featured a thin heel that reached at least 4 inches. Pointy pumps came back into resurgence in 2021 with live events and red carpets returning to Hollywood. The classic design is easy to pair with a variety of looks, from gowns to pantsuits and skirts.

The “Little Women” star frequently coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

