Florence Pugh Goes Viral in See-Through Top & Gold Heels at Valentino’s After-Party in Paris

Florence Pugh supported Valentino in a risky, head-turning look. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star made a quick appearance at Paris Fashion Week to attend Valentino’s after-party following its runway show. To the soiree, Pugh went with an all-Valentino look.

Pugh wore a cropped button-down top made up of sheer nude material and embellished with gold sequins throughout the top by Maison Valentino. She paired the shirt with a matching high-waisted skirt, also by the Italian brand. The floor-length piece featured the same sheer material as her top and she added nude briefs underneath. The look went viral on social media last night, with photos of the outfit receiving over 100k likes and the actress’ name appearing on Twitter’s trending topics list.

Pugh attends Valentino’s after-party during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/GC Images

Pugh added gold jewelry including earrings by Fernando Jorge, a necklace by Maria Tash, a bracelet and rings. She also carried a white Valentino Garavani One Stud bag.

The “Little Women” actress rounded off the look with a pair of gold lace up heels from Maison Valentino’s resort collection 2023. Her shoes featured a square toe and a thin heel that reached at least 3 inches.

Pugh attends Valentino’s after-party during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Earlier in the day, the actress attended Valentino’s spring 2023 runway show. She wore a pink mini dress covered in a white chain print, complete with a turtleneck and long sleeves. She added a white cape over the dress and finished the look with a pair of towering white platform heels with an ankle strap and a rounded toe.

Pugh attends the Valentino Womenswear spring 2023 show on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain

This isn’t the first time the star has supported the Italian luxury brand. She wore a dramatic black gown with silver sequins to Venice Film Festival from the fall 2022 couture collection. Earlier in the year, she attended the brand’s Couture show in Rome wearing a pink tulle gown. The sheer Valentino dress featured a halter neck.

