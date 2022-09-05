Florence Pugh Pops in a Dreamy Purple Valentino Look at The Venice Film Festival Ahead of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh has hopped off the gondola and made her official arrival at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The actress is there to attend the premiere of her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” with director Olivia Wilde and co-star Harry Styles.

For her arrival, Pugh adorned herself in a beautiful purple Valentino look. Her outfit included a mini bandana cotton blend lace shirt jacket, with a matching mini bandana cotton lace top, and mini bandana cotton-blend lace shorts. Her heels, from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection, were purple too, with a clear plastic heel and two double link style straps.

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, Pugh wore a pair of Valentino cat eye sunglasses that framed her face well, and she also had a light purple Valentino leather shoulder bag. Her jewelry included the Greca and Medusa drop earrings from Versace, a small pair of diamond earrings from Maria Tash, a tassel necklace, and several rings adorning both her fingers.

Los Angeles and London-based stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray styled Pugh for the event. Corbin-Murray has also worked with top talent, including “Bridgerton’s” Simone Ashley, Karen Gillan, and Pugh’s “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Gemma Chan.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

