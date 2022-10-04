Florence Pugh Soars in 6-Inch Heels with Chic Black Coat & Velvet Vest at Paris Fashion Week

Florence Pugh’s Paris Fashion Week style continues to keep fans in a chokehold. The “Midsommar” star stepped out on Monday in the French capital in a layered look.
She wore a pair of black straight-leg trousers paired with a black velvet vest. Her top featured button closures and a v-neckline. Over top, Pugh kept the monochromatic look going. She threw a black knee-length coat on, again with button closures and a thick collar. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star added gold jewelry including earrings, a necklace and several rings. She also added a pop of color to the all-black outfit with her bag. She carried a hot pink Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Small Quilted Shoulder Bag.
The actress got a boost from her shoes. She wore towering platform heels while out and about. Her black patent leather heels featured an ankle strap and a rounded toe, plus a thick heel that reached over 6 inches with the platform sole.
The “Black Widow” actress made her way to Paris to attend Valentino’s Spring Summer 2023 runway show as well as the after party following the show. She made a splash on social media from her after party look, receiving over 100k likes and the actress’ name appearing on Twitter’s trending topics list. To this event, she wore a sheer nude two-piece set with gold sequins embellished into the garments. She paired the look with strappy metallic sandals.
Click here to take a look at Pugh’s most glamorous red carpet moments.