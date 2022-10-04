Florence Pugh Soars in 6-Inch Heels with Chic Black Coat & Velvet Vest at Paris Fashion Week

Florence Pugh’s Paris Fashion Week style continues to keep fans in a chokehold. The “Midsommar” star stepped out on Monday in the French capital in a layered look.

She wore a pair of black straight-leg trousers paired with a black velvet vest. Her top featured button closures and a v-neckline. Over top, Pugh kept the monochromatic look going. She threw a black knee-length coat on, again with button closures and a thick collar. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star added gold jewelry including earrings, a necklace and several rings. She also added a pop of color to the all-black outfit with her bag. She carried a hot pink Valentino Garavani Roman Stud Small Quilted Shoulder Bag.

Pugh leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The actress got a boost from her shoes. She wore towering platform heels while out and about. Her black patent leather heels featured an ankle strap and a rounded toe, plus a thick heel that reached over 6 inches with the platform sole.

Pugh leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The “Black Widow” actress made her way to Paris to attend Valentino’s Spring Summer 2023 runway show as well as the after party following the show. She made a splash on social media from her after party look, receiving over 100k likes and the actress’ name appearing on Twitter’s trending topics list. To this event, she wore a sheer nude two-piece set with gold sequins embellished into the garments. She paired the look with strappy metallic sandals.

