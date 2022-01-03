Florence Pugh Wears Harris Reed and Chunky Miu Miu Platforms

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Actress Florence Pugh recently posted two distinct looks featuring shoes from designers Harris Reed and Miu Miu.

After recently piercing her septum and cutting her hair short, the actress has been opting for a grungy aesthetic. In a post for her birthday on Monday, The “Little Women” actress shrugged on a slouchy blue sweater for a more oversized look. She paired the sweater with a red, black, and white tartan skirt. Pugh accessorized with a chunky gold chain, chunky gold and pearl earrings, and some sheer black tights to keep her warm.

In her caption, Pugh wrote, “This puppy turns 26 today. Another lap around the sun. Another day to wear FANTASTIC CHUNKY SHOES.” The actress went on to discuss how thankful she was for the people around her and the memories she had made along the way in 26 years of life.

Pugh went bold with her choice of shoes, slipping into a pair of thick Miu Miu sneakers. The platform on these bad boys are no joke, offering the actress extra height with a statement. Platforms have become popular for their ability to lengthen but to also add a bit of drama to any ensemble. Miu Miu’s platforms have been a go-to for many celebs, including Emma Roberts and Rita Ora.

In a second pos from Sunday, the actress wore a black and red floral dress. The body-con dress was short and ruched with a cutesy little floral print smattered across the fabric.

The starlet appeared to be in a platform mood. She wore a pair of Harris Reed black knee-high H boots in another post. Harris Reed has become an instant hit amongst celebrities like model Iman, who wore an outfit designed by Reed at the Met Gala.

Read more on about Florence Pugh’s style during the “Don’t Look Up.” premiere here.