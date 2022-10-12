Florence Welch Looks Ethereal in Rodarte Dress & Gucci Platforms on ‘James Corden’

Florence + The Machine visited “The Late Late Show With James Corden” yesterday to perform their new song “King” from their latest album, “Dance Fever.”

Florence Welch, the lead singer of the band, embraced her famous ethereal style once again wearing two pieces from Rodarte’s spring 2023 collection – a fitted minidress and a sheer lace overlay with sleeves. The singer is the first person to be seen wearing the collection since its debut in September.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with guests Florence Welch, Nick Kroll, and musical guest Florence+The Machine. CREDIT: CBS

Welch paired the look with an assortment of bulky gold rings with two pendant necklaces.

The songwriter slipped into a pair of towering platforms from Gucci’s spring 2022 Love Parade collection. The leather black open-toe heels featured a 2 ½ inch platform with 6-inch chunky heels.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with guests Florence Welch, Nick Kroll, and musical guest Florence+The Machine. CREDIT: CBS

Welch was styled by Aldene Johnson who has worked with the lead singer for a long time. The stylist is also head of wardrobe for the band’s current tour.

The songwriter kept her fiery copper red hair in a soft wave look with her bangs facing forward to showcase her minimal makeup that featured a light eye look and a nude lip. Her glam team for this subtle look were hair stylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Lisa Aharon. The two have worked on numerous stars including Anna Kendrick, Ellen Pompeo, and Sarah Hyland.

PHOTOS: A Gucci Muse: Florence Welch