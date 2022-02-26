×
Fergie Makes a Rare Appearance in Thigh High Boots at Celebrity Hotspot

By Allie Fasanella
Fergie on Feb. 25, 2022.
Fergie is hardly captured out and about but last night, the three-time Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas member was spotted leaving dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Accompanied by a friend, the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer, 46, donned a black coat with a bow detail at the neck paired with black leather thigh-high boots. The high-heel style featured a rounded toe design and disappeared under the skirt of her coat. Fergie, whose long sandy blonde tresses hit her waist, also showed off a simple black leather shoulder bag for the occasion.

Fergie is spotted leaving celeb hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2022.
This low-key, elegant look is a bit of a departure for the “London Bridge” songstress sartorially, who, in the past, has been known for her edgy looks. Just last month, Fergie took to Instagram to share a sleek all-black outfit complete with platform stompers featuring a metal toe cap design and chunky transparent heel.

Fergie wore a black coat dress with pockets and black leather thigh-high boots featuring a rounded toe design on Feb. 25, 2022.
Over the years, the “Glamorous” hitmaker has seldom been afraid to make a fashion statement, whether she’s putting her midriff on display or sporting knee socks with pumps. The early aughts saw Fergie in a variety of different looks and she appeared to be a fan of the shorts-with-heels combination.

A closer look at Fergie wearing black leather thigh-high boots featuring a rounded toe and high heel.
