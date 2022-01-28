Fergie Gives Goth Glamour in Spiked Blazer & Metal Toe Boots on Invisible Heels for Moms’ Night Out at New LACMA Exhibit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fergie unleashed her inner goth girl as she arrived at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Thursday to celebrate a forthcoming exhibit honoring the 30th anniversary of Interscope Records.

She made quite the fashion statement as she posed for photos in an all-black ensemble. The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” artist gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit with a slew of new photos. “Mom’s night out,” she captioned the shots. The performer gave major goth glam vibes as she wore a black blazer that was complete with silver spikes down the sides of the sleeves. The vocalist complemented her blazer with a long-line tank top and vinyl trousers. She accessorized with a thin gold necklace and a small handbag.

The three-time Grammy winner tied her look together with neutral makeup and styled her hair is loose beach waves. When it came down the shoes, she added an edge to her monochromatic outfit with a pair of height defying leather platform boots. Her ankle boots included a chunky square toe that had a silver metal outer sole and a clear thick block heel.

The new LACMA exhibit, Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined is a visual reimagining of albums and songs created by Interscope musicians.

Fergie was among several stars like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, The Game, Kelly Rowland, Jared Leto and Lana Del Rey to get the first look at the new displays. The exhibit will be officially opened to the public on Sunday, Jan. 30th and will close on Feb. 13.

When it comes to fashion, the hip hop songstress has a versatile yet, edgy sartorial sense. She has undergone a vast style shift since making her debut with the Black Eyed Peas. However her tomboy and ultrachic aesthetic remains unforgettable.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of sky high platform boots.

Buy Now: Jahliah Platform Combat Boot, $119.

Buy Now: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $735.

Buy Now: Illroy Platform Bootie, $90.

Flip through the gallery to see Fergie’s signature style over the years.