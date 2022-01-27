Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker Are Bringing Back The ‘Sex and the City’ Baguette Bag

The "And Just Like That" Baguette bag from Fendi, a re-imagining of the iconic bag that Carrie Bradshaw wore in "Sex and the City," now done in collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker for "And Just Like That."

Loyal “Sex and the City” fans know that among the countless fashion moments, there are only a few rare items exalted to the highest level of fashion icon status in the HBO series. The Christian Louboutin “Hello Lover” pink ruffled heel. The Christian Dior newspaper dress. The Manolo Blahnik d’Orsay pump from Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding registry to herself. A few more Manolos, to be clear.

When it comes to handbags, though, one reigned supreme: The Fendi Baguette.

Now, the brand is resurrecting the bag’s “Sex and the City” legacy once again by partnering with Sarah Jessica Parker on a limited-edition release of the handbag. Together, Fendi and the actress worked to create a custom pink sequin Baguette, which character Carrie Bradshaw wears in this week’s episode, “No Strings Attached” of the HBO Max SATC revamp “And Just Like That.“

Made of 3D maxi paillette sequins in a hot pink hue with a removable leather strap and its instantly recognizable FF buckle, the bag is inspired by a version from Fendi’s Fall-Winter 1999/2000 collection — which SATC loyalists will recognize as a key accessory of Carrie’s from an early 2000s episode, “What Goes Around Comes Around.” In the season 3 episode, which has Carrie questioning if certain events are a result of bad karma, the character finds herself alone in Soho’s alleyway-like Jersey Street when a man confronts her, demanding she hand over her purse. “Give me your bag,” he says. “What?” “Your bag!” Carrie replies defiantly: “It’s a Baguette!”

The Fendi Baguette, created with Sarah Jessica Parker, a limited-edition bag that will be available to buy in February. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s limited-edition Baguette done in collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker, spotted in this week’s episode of “And Just Like That.” CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Max

When Fendi first resurrected the Baguette style in 2019, it tapped Parker herself to star in an ad campaign nodding to the original bag. In the campaign video, the actress carries her purple sequin bag, telling a group of young friends, “It’s a baguette,” — a repeat of the memorable line her character uttered nearly 20 years ago in the show, as she was getting mugged.

The purple sequin Baguette made yet another appearance on Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in late December, in an early episode of “And Just Like That.”

The Baguette was originally created in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, who imagined the bag being held like a loaf of bread under a wearer’s arm (thus the name). Both the 2019 relaunch and the new limited edition release with the actress come as the Y2K fashion revival is taking over Gen Z and social media feeds. On Tik-Tok, the hashtag #fendibaguette has nearly 3 million views and resale sites such as The RealReal are experiencing exponential growth in both search and sales of the bag.

The special edition Baguette designed with Parker will be available on Fendi.com come mid-February.