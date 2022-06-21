Faith Hill’s Chic Lingerie-Inspired Lace Bodysuit & Pumps Give Romantic Twists to Business-Casual Dressing With Tim McGraw at Paramount+ UK Launch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Faith Hill showed off her red carpet style on Monday as she attended the Paramount+ UK launch event in London. The streaming service hosted a party to celebrate the official launch, which happens on Wednesday.

To the event, the country singer and “1883” star went with a play on business-casual attire. She wore a matching skirt set complete with a gray tweed high-waisted pencil skirt and a matching cropped blazer detailed with gray buttons. Under the jacket, the “This Kiss” signer wore a black lace bodysuit. Though she kept her jewelry to a minimum, she did wear small earrings.

Hill and McGraw at the Paramount+ UK launch event on June 20. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Hill’s husband, fellow country singer and “1883” costar, Tim McGraw joined her on the red carpet. He wore a light gray suit with a subtle pattern. He added a crisp white button-down underneath his jacket and accessorized with a silver chain necklace and a black leather belt. For footwear, McGraw wore black boots that popped against the light gray color of his suit.

Hill at the Paramount+ UK launch event on June 20. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Hill, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

