Faith Hill Stuns in V-Neck Top and Harem Pants with Pointy Pumps on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Faith Hill turned heads on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The country singer appeared on the late-night show to talk about “1883,” the new Paramount+ series that she stars on. The period drama serves as a prequel to the wildly popular “Yellowstone.” Hill plays Margaret Dutton, and her husband, fellow country singer Tim McGraw, plays her on-screen partner, James Dutton. The series includes costars Sam Elliot, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick and Billy Bob Thornton.

The “This Kiss” singer went with a daring and fresh look on the late-night show. She wore a black long sleeve top with a plunging neckline. Hill added a pair of cream high-waisted harem pants to the look. She accessorized with chunky rose gold jewelry including a bracelet, necklace and rings from Tiffany and Vrai.

The Grammy-winner slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps for her appearance. The slingback style included a gold chain along the side of the ankle strap. The patent leather pumps featured a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches.

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Hill, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

