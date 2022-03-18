Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future.

However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection.

Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity.

THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT:

“The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I got some kind of scuff that messed up my black pair and I got rid of them. In hindsight, I’m like, why did I do that? I could have got them fixed or cleaned — especially in these times. At that time, there were not as many cleaning places, but looking back, I’m like, I cannot believe I threw those shoes away.”

SHOES I WORE IN HIGH SCHOOL:

“I went to high school in the ’90s, so I wore everything from Nike to Jordan to Reebok to Adidas — a wide range of shoes. Filas. I wore everything. New Balance.”

HOW MANY PAIRS I OWN:

“I have no idea. I have so many shoes. I lost count a long time ago and I’m not even trying to go through the process of counting.”

WORN THE LONGEST:

“I have an original pair of Air Jordan 7s that now the sole is falling apart. That might be my longest-running shoe, the ‘Bordeaux.’”

WHAT I TRAVEL IN:

“It changes per outfit, but my travel shoe is mostly a comfortable shoe. I like Yeezys to travel in, New Balance. I also like some cool Sacai x Nike.”

MY SHOE CLOSET:

“I have them in multiple places, so my shoe closet is wherever I find room.”