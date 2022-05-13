×
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Jobs Holds Court in Thong Sandals, Bralette and Skirt at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2023 Fashion Show

By Amina Ayoud
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, held court with celebrities on the front row at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise show in San Diego, Calif., at The Salk Institute for Biological Studies on Thursday.

Jobs wore a white bandeau top under a black monogrammed bell-sleeved cardigan with an oversized fit. The daughter of the late tech industry icon also wore a long navy blue pleated skirt monogrammed with the fashion house’s silver reflective “LV.” The socialite wore black thong sandals designed with a square toe and a sloping platform with golden Louis Vuitton studs on the strap.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière used the sun as an active part in the evolution of the wardrobe, where changes in temperature set a stylistic tempo. Linen, jacquard, silk, leather, tweed gave the illusion of a metallic palette, reverberating and shimmering under the sun. Each element of the collection was meant to mimic the setting of the sun or the heat and reflective quality the sun gives off.

Metallic and polka dot handbags went down the runway, clutched in each model’s hands, some hoisting monogrammed Louis Vuitton skateboards over their shoulders in place of a clutch.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

