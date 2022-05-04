×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Mendes Blooms in Colorful Floral Dress & 6-Inch Block Heels for ‘The View’

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
feature-28-2
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Mendes looked like a floral dream on Tuesday in New York while at “The View” studios.

The actress made it her mission to liven up the streets with vibrant colors. Mendes wore a pretty pink and yellow jacket with a floral pattern, cuffing the sleeves at her elbows. The blazer is set over a matching dress with a straight high neck.

Actress Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress and silver platform high heels at The View in New York City, NY, USA.Pictured: Eva Mendes Ref: SPL5307473 030522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress and silver platform high heels at “The View” in New York on May 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Fuchsia pink serves as the background for all the floral detailing on the dress, much like the blazer. A slit runs up the side of the skirt, giving it extra movement and flow. The star accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings and rings.

The bright color, as well as the pattern, are simply stunning and distinctive, playing off one another without contest in a harmonious way. Bright pink is back and better than ever, floral patterns included.

Eva Mendes Wears A Colorful Yellow Dress And Silver Platform High Heels At The View In New York City.
Eva Mendes Wears A Colorful Yellow Dress And Silver Platform High Heels At The View In New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Mendes slipped into silver platform sandals with crisscross detailing on the top of the foot. The silver peep-toe style comes with a 6-inch block heel.

Perhaps the most perfect part of this outfit is the shoes. The silver adds shine and sparkle, while acting as a standalone piece, grabbing attention all on its own.

Eva Mendes Wears A Colorful Yellow Dress And Silver Platform High Heels At The View In New York City.
Eva Mendes Wears A Colorful Yellow Dress And Silver Platform High Heels At The View In New York City.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

See how heels evolved through the years.

Silver is the new gold. Shop silver heels here.

Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Enella Ankle Strap Sandal, $100.

Jewel Badgley Mischka Women's Easter High Heel Evening Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Jewel Badgley Mischka Women’s Easter High Heel Evening Sandal, $99.

A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30.

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad