Eva Mendes Blooms in Colorful Floral Dress & 6-Inch Block Heels for ‘The View’

Eva Mendes looked like a floral dream on Tuesday in New York while at “The View” studios.

The actress made it her mission to liven up the streets with vibrant colors. Mendes wore a pretty pink and yellow jacket with a floral pattern, cuffing the sleeves at her elbows. The blazer is set over a matching dress with a straight high neck.

Fuchsia pink serves as the background for all the floral detailing on the dress, much like the blazer. A slit runs up the side of the skirt, giving it extra movement and flow. The star accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings and rings.

The bright color, as well as the pattern, are simply stunning and distinctive, playing off one another without contest in a harmonious way. Bright pink is back and better than ever, floral patterns included.

Mendes slipped into silver platform sandals with crisscross detailing on the top of the foot. The silver peep-toe style comes with a 6-inch block heel.

Perhaps the most perfect part of this outfit is the shoes. The silver adds shine and sparkle, while acting as a standalone piece, grabbing attention all on its own.

