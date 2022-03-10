Eva Longoria Honors International Women’s Day With Graphic NFT Sweatshirt & Sleek Slip-On Leather Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria honored International Women’s Day by sharing an image of her new NFT sweatshirt in partnership with World of Women on Tuesday.

“Say hello to this badass NFT from @worldofwomen.nft that I call “Milagros” ✨ Her name means MIRACLE and in her spirit, we created this sweatshirt in honor of #InternationalWomensDay to help create a miracle for young girls and women everywhere! All profits raised will go to the @globalgiftusa “Powered by Her” Scholarship Program which gives young women in under-resourced communities access to education. The funds you donate will help remove the barriers that keep women and girls from obtaining equal access to resources and opportunities in STEM,” she wrote under the upload.

Longoria paired the long-sleeve graphic sweatshirt with dark pants. The actress-turned-entrepreneur styled her signature brunette tresses in soft curls and accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

When it came down to footwear, the “Desperate Housewives” alum slipped into a pair of sleek leather black boots. The silhouette ran just above the ankle and included a round toe, inner zip closure and a small block heel.

On the fashion front, the producer is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

Longoria’s “Milagros” NFT sweatshirt will be available to purchase here throughout the month of March.

