Eva Longoria Gives Sportswear a Posh Vibe in Victoria Beckham x Reebok Hoodie & Yeezy Sneakers

Eva Longoria radiates major LA vibes in her latest outfit.

The “Devious Maids” producer posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a dark all-black look. For the ensemble, Longoria chose a black hooded sweatshirt from Victoria Beckham that featured white pull strings. She paired it with black Reebok sweatpants that incorporated a yellow Reebok logo on the front of the bottoms under the left pocket. She accessorized with a pair of sleek black square sunglasses.

When it came down to the shoes, Longoria opted for a pair of black and white Yeezy 350 sneakers that have a modern and trendy feel.

Longoria has a keen sense of style that shows off her affinity for classic aesthetics and trendy designs. On her Instagram feed, she tends to wear caftans, intricate suiting, swanky dresses, breezy swimsuits and effective activewear that shows off the actress’ fun tastes. For shoes, Longoria typically slides her feet into pumps, sandals, sneakers and boots that all help to ground her attire while also adding her personal flair.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry. In 2020, she collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of flats, sneakers and heels. She has also appeared in campaigns for the brand Bebe.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.

