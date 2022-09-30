Eva Longoria Thinks Pink in Bubblegum Suit, Bra Top & Metallic Sandals for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Eva Longoria was spotted in Paris today. The “Desperate Housewives” actress attended Victoria Beckham’s Spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in a vibrant pink suit.

The producer was clad in an oversized blazer which she kept open, layered overtop a geometric bra top also in bubblegum pink. Longoria donned high-waisted pink trousers, similarly featuring a baggy fit, and carried a black leather triangular clutch. Adding on the bling the 47-year-old accessorized with stacked gold bracelets, watches, diamond stud earrings, and a plethora of stacked chains in varying shapes and sizes. Finishing off the look, Longoria donned chunky black sunglasses, effectively shading her face from the sun.

Eva Longoria walks at Place Vendome in Paris, on September 30, 2022 while heading to the Victoria Beckham show. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Although they are hard to see, thanks to the wide hem of Longoria’s pants, the star seemed to be wearing some sort of shiny silver platform sandal.

When she’s not in wearing heels, Longoria can be found wearing a wide range of sneakers from top brands like Nike, New Balance, Asics and more.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

