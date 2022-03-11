Eva Longoria Is Bold In Electric Blue Dress by Victoria Beckham & Caged Platform Sandals

Celebrities are setting the tone for spring and it seems as though bright and bold is the way to go. On Thursday, Eva Longoria shared new photos on Instagram posing in an electrifying ensemble from Victoria Beckham.

In the carousel of images, Longoria stands in front of a multi-colored polka dot wall. The background helped to show off her bold blue dress. The form-fitting sleeveless number featured a round neckline and had a tailored fit around the torso. The new shots were immediately met with fire emojis and flooded with comments that called her look stunning.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur teamed the vibrant garment with dainty earrings, a few bracelets and swept her signature brunette tresses to the side. She opted for minimal makeup to give her dress the moment it deserved.

To elevate the fashion-forward moment, the “Devious Maids” producer sealed the deal with strappy platform sandals. The shoes came were accompanied by a skinny triangle strap along the instep and a chunky block heel. The height-defying silhouette has become a go-to for many stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Paris Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Ciara and Britney Spears.

Since 2008, Beckham’s namesake label has become the voice of modern minimalism, celebrated for its versatility, strong sense of sophistication, and effortless approach to wardrobing women for every part of their lives. The collection began with a series of dresses and has expanded to include two ready-to-wear lines, footwear, and accessories, as well as a long-term partnership with fitness and lifestyle brand Reebok.

Longoria’s latest photos comes days after announcing her NFT sweatshirt partnership with Women of World in honor of International Women’s Day. The “Milagro’s” crewneck helps create a miracle for young girls and women everywhere. The long-sleeve pullover will be available to purchase here throughout the month of March.

