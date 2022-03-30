Eva Longoria Gets Breezy in Thong Sandals & Flowy Top

Eva Longoria dons a breezy look in her latest Instagram post, where the “Desperate Housewives” star shared a photo next to a sign that read “Frijol es amor.”
For the outfit, Longoria went with a flowy off-white shirt. The piece had a matching waist tie as well as puffy sleeves that matched her breezy vibe.
She accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a couple of rings.
Longoria popped on a pair of brown leather thong sandals. The flat shoes had bright silver hardware for a touch of sparkle. The sandals also had a back heel strap for maximum security.
When it comes to her clothing taste, she tends to gravitate towards trendy yet refined silhouettes. For example, recently, she wore a plaid tan and purple jumpsuit paired with beige pumps for a unifying look while visiting Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on “Today” show. Also, during the same time, she opted for a slightly oversized bright orange suit coordinated with pink suede platform heels.
The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. Last year, she collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of shoes. The line featured chic flats, sneakers and heels that aligned with Longoria’s tastes while also having a versatile flair. She also launched her own clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which incorporated a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts.
Flip through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.
Pop on a pair of brown thong sandals for a breezy finish.
To Buy: Franco Sarto Gem Sandal, $50.
To Buy: Tory Burch Miller Knotted Sandal, $178.