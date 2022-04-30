Eva Longoria Offers Wisdom & Style in Thong Sandals With Rhinestone-Embellished Straps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria is embracing summer style.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Thursday, the actress is leaning up against a column and staring off into the distance. Longoria captioned the photo, “Growth is a daily practice. Show yourself grace.” The sentiment is almost as lovely as her outfit, which is a picture of laid-back elegance.

For her shoes, she’s opted for leather thong sandals that have a strap down the middle and between the toes. They are flat, and look upscale thanks to rhinestone embellishments that are around the ankle strap. Made of saddle brown-colored leather, they perfectly complement the tortoiseshell buttons on her flowing white dress.

Speaking of the dress, it is absolutely stunning. Made of a light and flowing summertime fabric, the white dress featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The neckline delicately curves down at the center of the chest, leading to the buttons that go all the way down the dress. It comes to a midi-length and has a matching sash around the waist that Longoria has styled in a casual bow in the center of the dress.

She opted for standout statement gold earrings in lieu of a necklace, and she’s wearing her hair down in soft wavy curls. Her makeup is fairly natural with a bit of glam added to the eye. It’s the perfect look if you need inspiration for dinner or summer brunch that has a dress code calling for casual elegance.

