Eva Longoria Offers Wisdom & Style in Thong Sandals With Rhinestone-Embellished Straps

By Brittany Loggins
Eva Longoria attends the photocall during the Global Gift Gala 2021 in Paris
Eva Longoria is embracing summer style.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Thursday, the actress is leaning up against a column and staring off into the distance. Longoria captioned the photo, “Growth is a daily practice. Show yourself grace.” The sentiment is almost as lovely as her outfit, which is a picture of laid-back elegance.

For her shoes, she’s opted for leather thong sandals that have a strap down the middle and between the toes. They are flat, and look upscale thanks to rhinestone embellishments that are around the ankle strap. Made of saddle brown-colored leather, they perfectly complement the tortoiseshell buttons on her flowing white dress.

Speaking of the dress, it is absolutely stunning. Made of a light and flowing summertime fabric, the white dress featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The neckline delicately curves down at the center of the chest, leading to the buttons that go all the way down the dress. It comes to a midi-length and has a matching sash around the waist that Longoria has styled in a casual bow in the center of the dress.

She opted for standout statement gold earrings in lieu of a necklace, and she’s wearing her hair down in soft wavy curls. Her makeup is fairly natural with a bit of glam added to the eye. It’s the perfect look if you need inspiration for dinner or summer brunch that has a dress code calling for casual elegance.

See more of Longoria’s style through the years.

Step out in thong sandal heels.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417

Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595

Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158

