Eva Longoria Lets Her Feet Breathe in Thong Sandals With Billowy Maxi Dress on Beach Day in Spain

Eva Longoria headed to the beach today, embracing the warm weather of Marbella in Spain.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress walked her dog and played with her son Santiago in a simple but breezy ensemble and beach-ready thong sandals.

Hitting the sand, the star was clad in a khaki-colored linen maxi dress with a boxy and oversized appearance, the style billowing and windswept. For some extra coverage, Longoria layered on a pink suede collared jacket, also with a large boxy silhouette, with gilded buttons and baggy long sleeves.

Longoria accessorized her ensemble with a lengthy gold chain necklace and chunky black sunglasses. As for her hair, Longoria wore her dark brown tresses slicked back and out of her face into a ponytail no-fuss style.

On her feet, Longoria opted for a classic pair of flip-flops, in a blue and white colorway. The style was a thong style that classically separated the toes with thin reliable rubber soles that allowed for endless walkability whether through sand or pavement.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

When she’s not wearing flip-flops, Longoria is all about sneakers. An avid sneaker collector, the star frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. For more dressy occasions, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi.

