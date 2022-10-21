Eva Longoria Poses in Slick Dress & Thong Sandals with Her Son Santiago in Barcelona

Eva Longoria decided to escape the cool temperatures by taking a much-needed trip to a warmer climate. The actress recently shared a photo on Instagram of her vacation time with her son, Santiago, in Barcelona.

The producer and director kept it simple in a slick black midi dress with tiny spaghetti straps as she sweetly embraced her baby boy. She captioned the photo, “Love is all you need,” to show off her affection for the little one.

As for shoes, Longoria chose comfort with a pair of nude-toned thong sandals — the go-to sandal for vacation. This summer, a number of celebrities like supermodels Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Heidi Klum settled into the ease of the classic staple by wearing them with their casual looks.

The “Desperate Housewives” star recently took Paris Fashion Week by storm by attending Victoria Beckham’s show wearing a pair of satin, black Victoria Beckham Destiny Sandal heels. She also stopped by the Elie Saab show at Palais de Tokyo to have the full fashion week experience.

Longoria’s style evolution has been fun to watch as she has taken more fashion risks over the years. She’s not one to shy away from cutouts, plunging necklines, or body-conscious pieces as those highlight her petite frame. And when it comes to footwear, she has strapped on a myriad of styles. Back in the day, she was a platform enthusiast buying into the Christian Louboutin craze. Now, the mommy mogul diversifies her shoe game like never before.

