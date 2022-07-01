Eva Longoria Gets Slick in Barely-There Heels & White-Hot Suit to ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ Photocall at Taormina

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria’s recent red carpet look was white-hot.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum attended the photocall for “Tell It Like a Woman” on Wednesday at the Palace of Congresses, Taormina in Italy. To the event, Longoria wore a crisp white suit. She paired a white blazer with the sleeves pushed up for a more casual look with matching wide-leg trousers. She added a simple white top under her jacket. Longoria played up her monochromatic outfit with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, a gold wristwatch and bracelets, rings and stud earrings.

Eva Longoria at ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ photocall on June 29. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

Longoria slipped into a pair of clear heels for the photocall. Her strappy sandals featured a white base and clear straps, with one across the toes. PVC heels have been a true wardrobe staple in recent seasons. The timelessness of the style contrasted with the trendiness of the clear plastic create a unique, modern look every time. Longoria herself just wore the style a few weeks ago at Cannes.

Eva Longoria at ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ photocall on June 29. CREDIT: Maurizio D Avanzo/IPA / SplashNews.com

Longoria has a personal aesthetic that mixes trendy, cozy and fun pieces. Her fashion sense allows her to play with comfy and eye-catching designs. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sandals and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector; when she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike, Yeezy, New Balance and Asics.

