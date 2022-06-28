×
Eva Longoria Delivers Dangerous Glamour in See-Through Dress & Strappy Sandals at Taormina Film Fest

By Katie Dupere
Eva Longoria Attends 69th Taormina Film Fest
Eva Longoria recently flew to the “land of macchiatos,” as she called it on Instagram Stories, to continue her tour of the film festival circuit after a stint at Cannes last month. This time around, the 37-year-old actress is attending the Taormina Film Fest in Italy, hitting her first red carpet event today in a tulle and silk gown with a risqué edge.

Longoria wore a black Alberta Ferretti gown featuring an allover embroidered tulle bodice with intricate cutout details. The elegant open-back top featured a halter-like neck and beaded strap accents around the back . The gown finished with a satin column skirt, which pooled gently at her feet and featured a back slit.

Eva Longoria attends the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
When the star lifted up her long hem to walk, she showed off her black patent stiletto sandals, which included an ankle-wrapping strap and a square toe.

Eva Longoria’s shoes at the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
To finish off her look, Longoria wore her hair in a purposefully imperfect curled updo, choosing a low-key makeup look featuring a nude glossy lip and a smoked-out charcoal-lined eye. The star kept her look free of any jewelry, focusing all attention on her intricate lace top.

Eva Longoria attends the 69th Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.
The actress notably wore a different sheer black Alberta Ferretti gown to Cannes in late May, showing her recent preference for the designer’s eye-catching looks.

To see more of Eva Longoria’s red carpet style through the years, click through the gallery.

