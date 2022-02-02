Eva Longoria Shares Humorous Pre-Glam Look in Bathrobe & Hotel Slippers Before Bikini Makeover for ‘Women’s Health’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria prepares for her latest magazine cover in a relaxed way.

The “Desperate Housewives” star is on the cover of the latest edition of Women’s Health, and her latest Instagram post shows her prepping before the shoot, with a mask on her face. For the ensemble, Longoria donned a white fluffy bathrobe paired with white socks.

To finish off everything, Longoria wore a pair of white hotel slippers when she has on her fuzzy bathrobe.

For the actual photoshoot, Longoria sported a variety of swimsuits, including a brown stretch top and orange bikini bottoms, and she also wore a multicolored one-piece swimsuit.

Longoria has a keen sense of style that she showcases on Instagram, red carpets and in streetwear photos alike. For instance, recently, we’ve seen her don a black monochromatic loungewear look paired with black and white Yeezy sneakers. And in other moments, we have seen her wear athletic getups, consisting of stretch pants and sports bras and also silky red pajamas for a comfy moment. If that wasn’t enough, Longoria also wears brands like Reem Acra, Zuhair Murad, Alberta Ferretti and Rami Al Ali for appearances.

Longoria has also ventured into the fashion industry and, last year, collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of footwear. The collection featured flats, sneakers, and heels that had that special Longoria flair. She has also appeared in campaigns for the brand Bebe.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.

Put on a pair of easy slippers for a breezy look.

CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Flora Nikrooz Sherpa Victoria Criss Cross Slippers, $20.

CREDIT: Parachute

To Buy: Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper, $39.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Journee Collection Cozey Slipper, $40.