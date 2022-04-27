Eva Longoria Has a Boho-Chic Style Moment in Fringe Coat & Knee-High Boots With Son Santiago Bastón

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria poses in warm shades of brown. The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress shared a photo on Instagram that showed her hand-in-hand with her son Santiago Bastón while smiling and wearing an uber-chic ensemble.

For the outfit, Longoria donned a brown structured double-breasted cape coat from Pinko that had shiny metallic buttons. The piece had matching fringe along the hemline and a belt for a voluminous and stylish flair. Underneath, she wore white undergarments that added a pop of color contrast.

Brown suede knee-high boots from Givenchy grounded her ensemble. The shoes had a round-toe design and had a height of approximately 4 inches for a modern finish. Also, the boots had contrasting straps across the top of the boots. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves.

When it comes to Longoria’s style choices, she tends to gravitate towards refined and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently donned an orange minidress by Mother of All Fashion teamed with metallic gold strappy sandals for a chic look on Instagram.

Related Eva Longoria Wore Victoria Beckham's '90s-Inspired Cutout Dress With Hidden Heels for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Wedding Eva Longoria Takes a Chic Swing in Golf Commercial With Too Many Tips From Pros Olivia Rodrigo Gives Memorable Grammy Awards Performance in White Dress, Fishnets and Platform Combat Boots

The “Desperate Housewives” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.

Put on a pair of brown knee-highs for a streamlined appearance.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Entaia Boot, $160.

CREDIT: Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema Knee High Boot, $90 (was $225).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Krafty Knee High Boot, $160.