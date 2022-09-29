Eva Longoria Goes Barefoot on the Beach in Cutout Maxi Dress with Her Son Santiago Bastón

Eva Longoria had a chic fashion moment yesterday, as she celebrated National Son Day with her 4-year-old son Santiago Bastón.

The actress was on the beach with her family. Longoria slipped on a white fitted cutout maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a twisted front design. She went barefoot for the sandy occasion. She completed the look with a thin gold chain and a pair of oversized black square sunglasses with speckled detailing on the sides.

Longoria kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style with her makeup kept minimal with a glossy lip.

The producer captioned her Instagram post that was dedicated to her son, “My little corazoncito 💙 #nationalsonday”.

Longoria took a break from her busy schedule to celebrate the occasion. The actress recently starred in an Instagram reel for Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh. She’s also been busy with her tequila brand Casa del Sol which launched around this time last year. Longoria will take every opportunity to pair her tequila brand’s merch with an outfit. The businesswoman went shopping last month in New York City wearing a Casa del Sol logo on her sweatshirt and baseball cap.

Whether she’s shooting a new campaign as L’Oreal’s spokesperson or spending an intimate day with family and friends, the actress always looks her best. Longoria’s chic style has brought her a lot of attention throughout the years. Her past red carpet looks have channeled old Hollywood glamour including her shimmering gown and silver heels she wore to the 2022 Global Gift Gala. Longoria’s show stopping looks are always put together by Charlene Roxborough Konsker. The stylist dresses her for every occasion, even viral TikTok trends.

