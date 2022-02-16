Eva Longoria Goes Business-Casual In Sleek Black Turtleneck & Versatile White Slip-On Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria can wear sneakers with anything and make it look good. On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress decided to drop some hump day humor on her Instagram feed.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum uploaded a new photo of herself sitting in a white and yellow chair that resembled a cracked egg. She complemented the aesthetics with a fitting caption, writing, “Hope you’re having an egg-ceptional day!”

In true fashionista form, Longoria posed in a business-chic look that consisted of a sleek long-sleeve black turtleneck. She paired her top with charcoal colored pants. The high-waist bottoms easily added an edge to her ensemble as they gave off the illusion of cargo pants due to the relaxed fit, large pockets and wide-leg silhouette.

To complete everything, she combed her hair away from her face and styled her brunette locs straight. The “Devious Maids” actress opted for soft neutral makeup with a light winged eye and a nude lip. She kept her look simple by making thin silver hoops her only accessory.

When it came down to footwear, Longoria tied her look together with a pair of crisp white sneakers. The slip-on style featured a round toe, uppers for soft cushioning and comfort and red details on the outer sole.

Fans of Longoria know that she is an avid sneaker collector who frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance and Asics. For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands.

