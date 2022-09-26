Eva Longoria Looks Simply Chic In White Blazer & Pointed Stilettos For Viral ‘She’s Latina’ TikTok Trend

Eva Longoria had an empowering Latina moment on TikTok. Longoria posted a video set to Billy Porter’s audio saying “She’s Latina and the CEO of her own destiny,” which is trending on the social media platform, and shared clips of her doing numerous activities including working out, producing, on the move, and doing press as the L’Oreal spokesperson.

In one of the main moments of the video, the actress wore a monochrome three-piece set from Sla The Label on top of a matching triangle bralette. She paired the look with high-waisted loose-fitted pants. The entire set was made from high-shine glitter fabric for a luxe effect.

Completing the look, Longoria slipped on a pair of pointed-toe stilettos. She accessorized minimally with a thin gold necklace.

Longoria kept her hair down in a soft wave look with a full glam look featuring a smokey eye and a nude lip. Her glam look was done by makeup artist Victor Henao and celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas. The two have worked on stars like Karlie Kloss, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Cher. Longoria was styled by Charlene Roxborough Konsker. She has helped her create stunning red carpet looks like the classic black blazer dress she wore to the Citi Taste of Tennis event last month.

Longoria also shared a video of her holding a product from her tequila brand’s Casa del Sol. The brand just celebrated its one-year anniversary a couple of weeks ago.

