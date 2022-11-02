Eva Longoria Exudes Elegance in Asymmetrical Dress & Chic Saint Laurent Pumps

Eva Longoria welcomed November with a glass of wine and a photo posted to her Instagram account yesterday. The actress shared her elegant ensemble with her 8,9 million followers.

“Can’t believe it’s November already! Starting this month off with a grateful heart,” she captioned.

For the photograph, the actress wore a fitted Sport Max black wool strapless midi dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline. Longoria accessorized with a thin gold set of bangles and diamond studs.

The producer slipped into a pair of black Saint Laurent pumps to complete the look. The pointed toe stilettos featured a mesh upper with leather lining. The Italian shoes brought height to the ensemble with a 4 inch heel.

This and every other show stopping look Longoria steps out in is always put together by Charlene Roxborough Konsker who works exclusively with the actress. The stylist dresses her for every occasion, even viral TikTok trends.

Eva Longoria attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 01, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Longoria’s chic style featured cutout dress, plunging necklines, blazers and fitted silhouettes from designers such as Elie Saab and her best friend Victoria Beckham. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe pumps are her usual footwear choice. She tends to gravitate towards designer labels like Alberta Ferreti, Christian Louboutin, and Gianvito Rossi.

