Eva Longoria Upgrades Traditional Power Suit With Silver Bustier Top and Strappy Sandals for Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria looked radiant as she arrived at the Martinez hotel for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday. The actress-turned-entrepreneur took a traditional power suit to new heights with key elements.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum stepped out under the sunny skies in a vibrant orange suit by Christian Siriano. The ensemble consisted of a boxy blazer. The oversized jacket had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and ruched 3/4 sleeves. She continued to make a case for warm weather style, by pairing the overcoat with a silver bustier top from Giuseppe Di Morbito. The strapless garment had a criss-cross design on the bust and a caged bodice that was separated with mesh fabric.

Eva Longoria arrives at the Martinez hotel for Cannes 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastòn at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

The “Devious Maids” star complemented her top with matching wide-leg orange pants. The capri pants had a fitted waistline and was streamlined with bold pleats. Longoria styled her signature brunette tresses in loose waves and accessorized with layered necklaces, stacked bracelets and midi rings. She rounded out the eye-catching look with a red lip and soft glam.

Longoria’s husband, José Bastón, looked dapper in a grey suit, blue shirt and brown suede loafers. He blocked out the bright rays with sleek black shades.

Eva Longoria arrives at the Martinez hotel for 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Longoria slipped into Aquazurra’s Ari Metallic Sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankle and featured a thick counter for extra support and a thin stiletto heel. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Aquazzura Ari Metallic Sandals. CREDIT: Aquazurra

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

Longoria has a personal aesthetic that is cozy, fun and trendy. Her fashion sense allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics

