Eva Longoria Goes Risky in Lace Cutout Dress & Victoria Beckham Open-Toe Sandals in Paris

Eva Longoria had a standout fashion moment as she left her hotel during Paris Fashion Week today. The actress arrived in the city earlier this week to attend Victoria Beckham’s fashion show.

Longoria wore a black sheer lace minidress with an asymmetrical patent leather skirt and see-through sections. She threw a sophisticated cropped blazer over her shoulders to complement the look.

Eva Longoria leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA The actress slipped into a pair of black peep toe stilettos with a thin ankle strap to elevate the look. The 4-inch heels are from Victoria Beckham’s pre-autumn 2022 collection. Longoria carried a black clutch with a gold-linked front strap also by Victoria Beckham.

Longoria accessorized with a blue sapphire ring and a pair of gold studs to complete the look. Stylist Charlene Roxborough Konsker is the mastermind behind this look.

Eva Longoria leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA Longoria kept her dark brown hair in a high ponytail with soft waves. Her minimal makeup featured a soft eye look and a nude lip. Her glam team that created this look are hairstylist Irinel de León and makeup artist Jen Tioseco. The duo has also worked on stars like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The actress has been very close to Victoria Beckham since the designer’s family moved to Los Angeles back in 2007. Beckham made her Paris Fashion Week debut with her spring 2023 collection. The fashion designer was joined by her husband David Beckham along with her four kids including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz.

PHOTOS: Eva Longoria’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years