Eva Longoria Poses in Her ‘Official Color of Spring’ in Vibrant Orange Minidress & Gold Strappy Sandals

Eva Longoria knows how to make a vibrant statement. The “Devious Maids” producer shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday that showed the multi-hyphenated actress posing while making an announcement.

In the caption, Longoria wrote, “I’ve made the executive decision that orange is the official color of spring this year 🤷🏽‍♀️”

For the outfit, Longoria went with an orange minidress by Mother of All Fashion that had an asymmetrical hem. The garment also featured long sleeves and had a mock turtleneck neckline. The piece packed a bright punch and showed Longoria’s passion for bright colors this spring.

Longoria kept her accessories simple while donning a gold chain with a matching pendant.

On the footwear front, she wore a pair of metallic gold strappy sandals. The shoes had a shiny toe strap and incorporated a heel strap for maximum security. The shoes provided a nice glitzy pop of sparkle to her bright look.

When it comes to Longoria and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and easy styles. For example, she recently wore an electric blue midi dress coordinated with strappy platform sandals for an elevated finish.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. In 2021, she collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of shoes. The line included chic flats, sneakers and heels that all have that distinct Longoria flair.

