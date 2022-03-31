×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Longoria Poses in Her ‘Official Color of Spring’ in Vibrant Orange Minidress & Gold Strappy Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Eva Longoria Baston arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
2021
2021
2021
2020
View Gallery 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria knows how to make a vibrant statement. The “Devious Maids” producer shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday that showed the multi-hyphenated actress posing while making an announcement.

In the caption, Longoria wrote, “I’ve made the executive decision that orange is the official color of spring this year 🤷🏽‍♀️”

For the outfit, Longoria went with an orange minidress by Mother of All Fashion that had an asymmetrical hem. The garment also featured long sleeves and had a mock turtleneck neckline. The piece packed a bright punch and showed Longoria’s passion for bright colors this spring.

Longoria kept her accessories simple while donning a gold chain with a matching pendant.

Related

Jessica Simpson Models Her First Collection as Owner of Her Brand for Spring 2022 Campaign

Venus Williams Flatters Her Feet in Bejeweled Thong Sandal Flats for Dinner Party After Oscars Weekend in Heels

Eva Longoria Gets Breezy in Thong Sandals & Flowy Top

On the footwear front, she wore a pair of metallic gold strappy sandals. The shoes had a shiny toe strap and incorporated a heel strap for maximum security. The shoes provided a nice glitzy pop of sparkle to her bright look.

When it comes to Longoria and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and easy styles. For example, she recently wore an electric blue midi dress coordinated with strappy platform sandals for an elevated finish.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. In 2021, she collaborated with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo to create a capsule collection of shoes. The line included chic flats, sneakers and heels that all have that distinct Longoria flair.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years. 

Put on a pair of gold sandals for a shiny look.

Jessica Simpson Omesa Sandals

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Omesa Sandals, $89.

Schutz Vikki Metallic Leather Sandal

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Metallic Leather Sandal, $128

Jeffrey Campbell Dionysus Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Dionysus Sandal, $160. 

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad