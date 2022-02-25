Eva Longoria Hits South Beach in Miami Wearing an Orange Bodycon Dress

Eva Longoria looked radiant in an outfit that was fitting for Miami. On Friday, the 46-year-old starlet attended Food Network’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival for her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

Longoria officially launched Casa Del Sol with Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo late last year. The women-helmed company aims to elevate the voices of the community, focus on sustainable production, and share the magic of Mexican heritage with the world in its mystical storytelling.

Eva Longoria attends the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival for Casa Del Sol tequila on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

The actress-turned-entrepreneur was all smiles as she posed for photos in a bright orange bodycon dress. The short-sleeve form-fitting number was complete with ruched detailing all-over and one string that draped on each side. She styled her brunette locs straight and opted for neutral makeup. Longoria complemented her vibrant dress with stud earrings, layered gold necklaces, several midi rings and nude pointy nails.

Eva Longoria at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival for Casa Del Sol tequila on February 25, 2022. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival for Casa Del Sol tequila In Miami on February 25, 2022.

Unfortunately, the angle of the images made it hard to get a glimpse at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she tied her look together with a pair of heels or sandals. For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. Fans of the “Desperate Housewives” star know also know that she is an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

