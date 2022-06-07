Eva Longoria Pops in Neon Yellow Dress & Metallic Triple Strap Heels at MOCA Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria embraced spring in a sleek yellow dress at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala (MOCA) in LA on Saturday.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress made a case for neon hues at the event. She slipped into a matching set that featured a structured strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and stitched seams running vertically down the front. The second part of the set was a bright yellow maxi skirt that draped down to her ankles, leaving just enough room to get a glimpse at her footwear.

Eva Longoria wearing bright colors at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala Jun. 4, 2022.

Longoria kept it consistent with bright colors in a pair of metallic silver heels. The shiny shoes had three straps running across her toe bed, her upper foot and around her ankle. The thin heels also gave the star some height.

Detail of Eva Longoria’s metallic heels at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala.

When it came to accessories, the 47-year-old kept it simple. She wore a chunky diamond ring with a silver band and a pair of matching drop earrings.

The annual MOCA gala took place this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists and celebrities gathered at the museum for the closing of Piplotti Rist’s exhibition. Like Longoria, many of the attendees dressed in bold and bright colors in honor of Rist’s multimedia exhibit.

In terms of Longoria’s typical style, she tends to favor sneakers when she’s off the red carpet. She frequently posts workout videos on social media sporting Nike, New Balance and Asics sneakers.

