Eva Longoria Boosts Chic Minidress With Chunky White Sneakers for Memorial Day Weekend

Leave it to Eva Longoria to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in effortlessly chic style.

Fresh off the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in France, the “Desperate Housewives” actress posed alongside an American flag for the occasion. To beat the heat, Longoria wore a sharp beige minidress.

“Taking the time today to remember and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We owe our freedom to you,” she captioned the Boomerang video on Instagram. Completing Longoria’s outfit were versatile white sneakers.

However, this wasn’t the actress’ only effortless outfit of the week. Earlier in the weekend, the star appeared in the Hamptons for a beachy all-day party.

The “Unplugging” actress is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

