Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella McCartney’s midi-dress is defined by shoulder and side cutouts. The vibrant number also has a form-fitting bodice, a pleated asymmetrical skirt and a small side slit.

Eva Longoria spotted out during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria steps out in a Stella McCartney dress during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

Longoria continued to make a case for the warm weather season by accessorizing with black oversized frames, chain bracelets and several midi rings. To let her look do all of the talking, she opted for minimal makeup and slicked her hair back into a low ponytail. Baston looked dapper for the outing in a neutral-colored suit, striped shirt and grey shoes.

Related Lori Harvey Serves Up Glamour & Cocktails on the Beach in Romantic Dress & Pumps at Remy Martin's Cannes Film Festival Party Aishwarya Rai Sparkles in Pink Waterfall Sequins Dress & Sandals at Cannes L'Oréal Paris Anniversary Dinner Eva Longoria Delivers Disco Ball Energy In Sequin Dress & 6-Inch Heels at 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cannes Film Festival Premiere

In true fashion form, Longoria added an eye-catching element to her look by finishing things off with green PVC pumps. The see-through silhouette had a triangular pointed toe and 6-inch stiletto heel. PVC heels have been a true wardrobe staple in recent seasons. The timelessness of the style contrasted with the trendiness of the clear plastic create a unique, modern look every time.

Eva Longoria spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s green PVC pumps. CREDIT: Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

Add a pop of color to your look with pointy green pumps.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Mach & Mach Matilda PVC Embellished Pumps, $1,100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: INC Zita Pointed Toe Pumps, $53 (was $70).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Alessi Pump, $110.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.