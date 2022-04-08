Eva Longoria Takes a Chic Swing in Golf Commercial With Too Many Tips From Pros

Eva Longoria goes minimal while trying her hand at golf. The “Devious Maids” executive producer has a new commercial spot for AT&T that debuted today. During the Par 3 event at Augusta National during the Masters Tournament, the telecommunications company unveiled its new Masters-themed campaigns that feature stars and retired pro-golfers like Nancy Lopez, Ben Crenshaw, Colin Jost, Ralph Macchio, Nick Jonas, Charles Barkley and David Robinson.

In Longoria’s commercial, she’s practicing her swing with her virtual trainers, pros Nancy Lopez and Ben Crenshaw, giving her pointers about her stance. After being hurled critiques, Longoria states, “Maybe AT&T 5G is too reliable,” before readjusting her positioning through shouted critiques and finally hitting the golf ball.

Her style for the commercial was very minimal. Longoria wore a white sleeves top, which she tucked into a flowy matching skirt and completed everything with white sneakers.

On Thursday, Longoria shared a video on Instagram that showed her playing with her son Santiago Enrique Bastón while wearing a breezy look suitable for spring.

For the outfit, Longoria donned a flowy minidress that had puffy yet scrunched sleeves that added depth to the piece. The dress also had a V-neckline and incorporated a structured collar.

Longoria elected to keep her accessories simple, only opting for a pair of gold hoop earrings.

On the footwear front, Longoria slipped on a pair of gold metallic sandals that had a sleek strap across the foot and a thong big toe design that provided a modern and trendy feel to her ensemble.

Thong sandals feature material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or have an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal; however, some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

When it comes to Longoria’s clothing choices, she tends to gravitate towards refined and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently donned an electric blue sleeveless dress from Victoria Beckham paired with strappy platform sandals for a chic look on Instagram.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts.

