Eva Longoria Goes for Gold in a Sparkling Skin-Tight Dress and Strappy Gold Heels

Actress Eva Longoria sparkled in a post made to Instagram.

Longoria sat on and in a bathtub, showing off her luxe wears to the camera, shoes in hand. The star posed for two photos, shining like a diamond in each one.

In the first photo, the actress sits on the tub wearing a golden maxi gown from Santa Brands that trailed down to her ankles in a slight high-low fashion. The dress, made of a shimmering mesh-like material, fit the actress like a glove. Longoria kept her hair back in a sleek low ponytail and donned a bronzy wash on the lids. The actress accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet, large gold hoops and a dainty gold necklace by Saint Moran.

Longoria kept her shoes off, choosing to tote them around like a handbag kept loosely in her hand. The golden heels, which appear to be from Aquazzura, matched the dress with a stunning metallic finish. The gold-on-gold moment had the actress shining from head to toe with pops of textural contrast. It’s a stunning look, made stellar by the matching gold and iconic poses Longoria strikes. This look truly proves that the actress owns every look she gets into.

Longoria has starred in plenty of movies over her long-spanning career, but she is best known for her small-screen roles on cult-favorite series like “Desperate Housewives,” “The Young & the Restless” and, more recently, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Longoria is married to Jose Bastón, a Mexican businessman and authority, regarded as one of the most influential people in Mexico. Santiago Bastón is their one and only son. Longoria has made a name for herself in acting, as well as in the fashion world, creating a brand for herself through her impeccable style.

Step into these strappy gold heels like Longoria.

