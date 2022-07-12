Eva Longoria Elevates Floral-Printed Maxi Skirt With 6-Inch Lace-Up Stiletto Heels in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria knows how to make a stylish statement. Case in point: her latest summer ensemble. The actress-turned-entrepreneur has been enjoying some fun in the sun with her family in Italy. On Monday, she uploaded a photo of herself posing in standout summer staples with eye-catching footwear to match.

“It’s all in the details @eobuwie,” she captioned the post.

The new image shows the “Desperate Housewives” alum perched on a comfortable couch set in front of a beautiful backyard setting. Longoria wore a simple sleeveless white tank top with a cream floral-printed skirt. The garment included an extreme thigh-high slit, ruffled hemline and a modest train.

The producer took her look up a notch with a gold top handle bag and bracelets. Her signature brunette tresses were parted in the middle and styled in beach waves.

Longoria completed her look with one of the most popular shoe styles of the summer — strappy sandals. The silhouette featured several straps along the instep, laced up around her ankles and were set on a thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

Add an eye-catching finish to your look with lace up heels.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Strappy Sandals, $128.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Uplift Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Flamin Sandal, $110.

Click through the gallery to see Longoria’s red carpet style through the years.