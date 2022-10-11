Eva Longoria Dances in Feathered Minidress & Stiletto Sandals for TikTok

Eva Longoria showed some moves and a fierce walk for TikTok. The actress danced to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real” in a new video, while chicly dressed in a feathered minidress.

The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress was woven with precision as her sleeves and the upper half of her dress were decorated in feathers. The sequined accents of the dress matched the feathers, bringing the ensemble to life.

Longoria chose a chic pair of metallic gold stiletto sandals to elevate the look. She looked joyous and extremely comfortable in them as she danced to the rhythms of the song. Sandals like Longoria’s are versatile shoes to pair for evening and cocktail looks.

The actress didn’t feel the need to include jewelry. For her hair, the actress wore the luscious loose curls down over her chest, as the shiny brown tones contrasted the light colors and sequined material chosen for the garment. The brown matched the glittering attire allowing her to be glamorous per usual with a hint of playfulness.

Longoria’s chic style has brought her a lot of attention throughout the years. Her past red carpet looks have channeled old Hollywood glamour including her shimmering gown and silver heels she wore to the 2022 Global Gift Gala. Longoria’s show-stopping looks are always put together by Charlene Roxborough Konsker. The stylist dresses her for every occasion, even viral TikTok trends.

Eva Longoria’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years