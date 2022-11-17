Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Shiny Fall Boots in Edgy Style With Striped Crop Top & High-Waist Pants

Eva Longoria served up some sensational fall style in her most recent Instagram post. The actress-turned-entrepreneur uploaded a photo of herself sitting perched on a tan leather chair.
“Fall boots anyone?” Longoria wrote under the photo along with a leaf emoji.
When it came to the outfit, Longoria wore a sharp black blazer, which she teamed with a black and white striped shirt. The garment had thick cuffs on the sleeve and a wide waistband. The “Desperate Housewives” alum complemented both tops with high-waist pants. For makeup, Longoria opted for soft glam and accessorized with silver thin hoop earrings.
Completing Longoria’s ensemble was a pair of combat boots by Eobuwie. The silhouette had a patent leather toe with shiny uppers and a square block heel.
Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.
