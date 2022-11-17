Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Shiny Fall Boots in Edgy Style With Striped Crop Top & High-Waist Pants

Eva Longoria served up some sensational fall style in her most recent Instagram post. The actress-turned-entrepreneur uploaded a photo of herself sitting perched on a tan leather chair.

“Fall boots anyone?” Longoria wrote under the photo along with a leaf emoji.

When it came to the outfit, Longoria wore a sharp black blazer, which she teamed with a black and white striped shirt. The garment had thick cuffs on the sleeve and a wide waistband. The “Desperate Housewives” alum complemented both tops with high-waist pants. For makeup, Longoria opted for soft glam and accessorized with silver thin hoop earrings.

Completing Longoria’s ensemble was a pair of combat boots by Eobuwie. The silhouette had a patent leather toe with shiny uppers and a square block heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.