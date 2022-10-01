Eva Longoria Suits Up in White Blazer & Chrome Heels at Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Eva Longoria attended Elie Saab’s spring 2023 show today during Paris Fashion Week wearing white and chrome footwear.

The producer was clad in a fitted blazer, the style featuring emphasized pockets. The “Desperate Housewives” actress paired the structured top with loose shorts and carried a black fringy clutch, accessorizing minimally.

Eva Longoria attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

For jewelry, Longoria kept things simple and classic, the star sporting a diamond necklace and matching shiny studs. The Mexican-American star wore her dark brown locks straight down her back, parted in the middle and kept her makeup neutral.

Stepping into some major footwear, Longoria opted for silver pointed pumps with a mirrored and glossy chrome finish that offered her outfit textural interest. Acting as a standout piece, the style was equipped with stiletto heels.

Related Eva Longoria Goes Risky in Lace Cutout Dress & Victoria Beckham Open-Toe Sandals in Paris Eva Longoria Thinks Pink in Bubblegum Suit, Bra Top & Metallic Sandals for Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week Show Eva Longoria Goes Barefoot on the Beach in Cutout Maxi Dress with Her Son Santiago Bastón

Monica Bellucci and Eva Longoria attend the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

When she’s not wearing heels, Longoria is all about sneakers. An avid sneaker collector, the star frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. For more dressy occasions, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi.

Paris Fashion Week takes place from Sept. 26-Oct. 4, providing the final Week of the spring 2023 fashion season after New York, London and Milan. The 10-day-long event features an array of runway shows and presentations from top luxury brands, including Dior, Valentino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Giambattista Valli and Chanel. The occasion also serves as a platform for independent brands, including Calvin Luo, Vaquera, Koche, Undercover and Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The event will notably host the first Issey Miyake fashion show since the late designer’s passing in August.

Eva Longoria attends the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTO: Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s red carpet fashion evolution.