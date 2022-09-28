Eva Longoria Dances In Neutrals With Shorts & Espadrille Wedges for Kourtney Kardashian’s Lifestyle Brand Poosh

Eva Longoria danced the day away in neat neutrals and matching heels. In an Instagram reel shared by Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh, Longoria showcases her best moves in different outdoor settings.

Set to Coincidance’s “Handsome Dancer,” the video sees the “Desperate Housewives” star dancing in a tan shacket. The outerwear had a wide collar with square pockets and baggy sleeves. Longoria teamed the overcoat with a peach button-down shirt and beige shorts.

To amp up her look, the actress-turned-entrepreneur parted her hair in the middle and styled it in soft sensual waves. She accessorized with dangling hoop earrings and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, Longoria continued with neutral tones and completed her outfit with espadrille wedges. The silhouette had a small open-toe, wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a thick wedge heel. Outfits are taken to the next level when you finish them off with wedge sandals. They are the perfect shoe choice for someone that is looking for stability and the chunkiness that a platform shoe provides with more shape.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” star has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

