Eva Longoria Dances & Twirls In Flare Leg Jeans With White Sneakers in Mexico

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

Eva Longoria knows how to make a fashionable statement — even when she’s dancing.

In her latest Instagram upload, the “Desperate Housewives” alum dances and twirls down the steps under a beautiful sunny sky in Mexico while the soothing sound of Sway’s, “The Jazz Woman” plays in the background.

“Always find time to dance…..” Longoria wrote under the post.

Longoria made a case for the warm weather months by wearing an all-white outfit. The actress-turned-entrepreneur went monochrome in a white button down shirt. The breezy top had a structured collar, a side breast pocket, quarter sleeves and wide cuffs. Sticking to a classic and chic aesthetic, Longoria tucked half of her top into a pair of flare-leg pants.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star opted for minimal accessories and styled her signature brunette tresses in soft, sensual beach waves. She rounded out her look with white sneakers. The kicks had a round outer sole and laced up to the top. The shoe style offered a modern and slick edge to her look. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Longoria is known for having a cozy style yet classy sartorial fashion sense that allows her to have fun with comfy and eye-catching designs. As for footwear, the producer favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, Gianvito Rossi and more top brands. She is also an avid sneaker collector. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Yeezy, Nike, New Balance and Asics.

The “Devious Maids” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry over the years. She launched a clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, in partnership with Sunrise Brand, which offered a range of dresses, denim, novelty knits, jackets and T-shirts. She has also collaborated on a footwear line.

