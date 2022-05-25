Eva Longoria Elevates Breezy Cutout Dress With Studded Square-Toe Sandals During Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is almost here and according to the fashion forecast, cutout dresses are set to be a huge trend. Eva Longoria proved this theory while arriving in a breezy black maxi dress at Nice Airport during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur flattered the lightweight separate with staple accessories and one of the most hottest shoe trends of the season. Longoria’s black midi dress from A.L.C. has short cap sleeves with a plunging V-neckline and sleek cutouts on the bodice. The garment also featured a ruched skirt, which helped to offer a fresh summer feel.

Eva Longoria arrives at Nice Airport during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in France. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Staying true to a monochromatic moment, the “Desperate Housewives” alum blocked out the sun with oversized aviator shades from Stella McCartney, layered choker necklaces and a black Chanel handbag.

Longoria let her brunette tresses flow in the wind and opted for a fresh face. She finished things off with a pair of black square-toe sandals. The shoe style had an embellished strap across the toes and around the heel. Strappy sandals are about to dominate the warmer months. The minimal silhouette ranks high in popularity because its meant to look and feel like you are not wearing any shoes at all.

Eva Longoria spotted at Nice Airport during 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022 in France. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

