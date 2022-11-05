Eva Longoria Means Business in Cream-Colored Power Suit + Sharp Pointed Toe Pumps

Eva Longoria suited up for a panel and on-stage discussion yesterday at the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon. The Mexican-American actress’ powerful business centric ensemble was paired alongside glittering accessories and sharp footwear.

Longoria was clad in a fitted cream blazer layered overtop a white shirt that she tucked neatly into her pants. On bottom “Desperate Housewives” cast member wore pleated straight leg trousers that further streamlined her look. Longoria layered on glittering gold chain bracelets and a watch, necklaces, earrings, and chunky gold rings for good measure. The Casa Del Sol owner wore her dark brown locks down and parted in the middle, styled in loose wavy curls.

Women’s suits emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce. The style has become a go-to for many female celebrities.

Eva Longoria at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal on Nov. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Bruno de Carvalho / SplashNews.c

Although they aren’t the focus of the photo, Longoria appeared to have opted for black pumps with defined pointed toes and a seemingly small heel that allowed the Peoples Choice Award-winning thespian to confidently step on stage.

When she’s not wearing heels, Longoria is all about sneakers. An avid sneaker collector, the star frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. For more dressy occasions, Longoria favors sleek slip-on sandals and heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham, and Gianvito Rossi.

The 2022 Web Summit is a three day event that brings together leading speakers, tech’s biggest companies, and top media outlets. Guest speakers include Eva Longoria, Lottie Moss, and Kelly Rutherford among many others.

PHOTOS: See more of Eva Longoria’s street style looks.