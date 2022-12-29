Eva Longoria Serves Up Casa Del Sol Tequila at Supermarket in Gold Heels

Eva Longoria took to Instagram on Tuesday to highlight some of her tequila label Casa Del Sol’s newest liquor store locations.

The photos represented the brand’s accomplishments since its inauguration in 2021. “Just wanted to give a special shoutout to ALL our amazing liquor store partners across the country who help put @casadelsoltequila at the forefront of our trusting consumers. It’s the commitment to honoring the generations of knowledge and decades of tradition that push us to being the best in the industry and we couldn’t do without your support. GRACIAS! Salud to another year.”

Sitting next to the collection of cases at the Jersey City Super Buy Rite, she posed with a blanco bottle on her lap while wearing a button-down dress complemented by thin heeled sandals. The sandals featured a translucent strap, a white counter and a gold heel.

Longoria accessorized her long-sleeve dress with silver hoops, a gold watch and a lilac-purple manicure.

Recently, the “Desperate Housewives” actor has taken a liking to blush hues. Two days before Christmas, she shared a photo on Instagram lounging out in a baby pink minidress paired with beige pointed-toe pumps. Then, at the Global Gift Gala in Paris, she wore a neutral blue gown with embellished accents at the neckline and along the vertical hem of the dress.

Typically, Longoria likes a monochromatic style statement. At the Forces for Change dinner hosted by British Vogue, she wore a black Victoria Beckham gown accessorized by an emerald green clutch.

The actor has a variety of projects within her ongoing roster; her newly launched tequila label for one, the “Connections With Eva Longoria” podcast, as well as her yet-to-be-released series with CNN titled “Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico.”

